Seven places in and around Sunderland hosting Christmas carol concerts

Sunderland Minster, High Street West (opposite the Empire Theatre) is the venue for the Mayor’s Carol Concert on Sunday, December 11 at 6.30pm and is a joint concert with the Minster Ladies Choir.

St Gabriel’s Church, St Gabriel’s Avenue (corner of Chester Road and Kayll Road), has a carol service on Sunday, December 18 at 6.30pm.

The choir at Holy Trinity in Washington Village leads a service of traditional carols, readings and prayers in one of Wearside’s most beautiful churches on Sunday, December 18 at 6pm – “Carols and Candlelight”.

Clockwise from top left: Sunderland Minster, St Peter's in Monkwearmouth, Holy Trinity Church in Washington Village and Durham Cathedral.

Dalton Park, Murton, has carols on Saturday, December 17 between noon and 2pm.

St Andrew's Church, Talbot Road, Roker hosts a Christingle service on Sunday, December 18 at 4pm. There is also a Christmas concert on Friday, December 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets for this concert are £10 each, payable at the door and include refreshments.

City Life Church, 170 Hylton Road, hosts Carols for the City on December 11 from 6pm to 7.15pm, then on December 18 from 11am to 12.15pm, with another on the same day from 6pm to 7.15pm.

All three concerts include a kids’ party, but tickets must be reserved at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carols-for-the-city-tickets-460687858787.

The choir at the Holy Trinity Church in Washington Village leads a service of traditional carols. Picture by Corinna Atkinson.

Further afield, Durham Cathedral has its Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Thursday, December 22 at 6pm and Saturday, December 24 at 3pm. Traditional Advent services. Each service starts in darkness as a lone Chorister sings Once in Royal David’s City.

The December 22 service will be streamed live on the cathedral's Facebook page.

Back at Sunderland Minster, Saturday, December 10 sees A Night before Christmas, a 7.30pm concert conducted by David Murray. Soloist is Anna Dias.

A mixture of traditional and contemporary choral music, content ranges from Holst to Todd, Chilcott and Rutter festive favourites and a Christmas medley by David Murray.

