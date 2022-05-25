Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scrantastic Food Festival is set to return to Houghton on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29 – with “something on menu for everybody”.

When can I see the star guests?

This Morning’s Phil Vickery will be appearing at 11.30am on Sunday and will show the audience how to make a Spanish chicken and chorizo dish, as well as some crab cakes.

A range of celebrity chefs will be appearing at the Scrantastic Food Festival in Houghton this weekend.

Laura Adlington, one of the finalists on the Great British Bake Off in 2020, is set to help those who prefer sweet treats as she shows guests how to make brownies and an extra special jubilee pudding on Sunday at 11.30am and 1.45pm.

There is even something for children as CBBC’s Gastronaut Stefan Gates showcases an edible science spectacular and stunts to transform food and science into an unforgettable adventure.

He will be bringing two different shows to the festival, with ‘F*rtology’, an edible scientific adventure, on Saturday at 10.30am and then again on Sunday at 10.30am and 3pm.

Rosemary Shrager will demonstrate how to make Pad Thai, beef salad and a seabream dish.

There will also be the ‘The Outrageous Gastonaut Food Stunt Show’ at 3.30pm on Saturday and 12.45pm on Sunday.

What else is happening?

Visitors to the festival will also experience live music, stilt walkers and Active Sunderland family games, as well as a food market on The Broadway and additional stars selling candles, garden sculptures, jewellery and dog treats.

What traders will be there?

The Great British Bake Off's Laura Adlington will be on hand to make sweet treats.

Local businesses such as Fat Hippo, Acropolis Street Food and Redhead’s Mac n Cheese will be serving up street food and local producers like Simply Cheescake, The Yolker and Weardale Cheese will satisfy the appetites of the shoppers.

Councillor Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "There really is something for everybody at Scrantastic Food Festival this year, from fantastic cookery demonstrations to family fun and delicious local food, visitors will be well catered for.

"The festival is free entry and all cooking demos, entertainment and games are free too!”

CBBC’s Gastronaut Stefan Gates will perform two family friend shows on Saturday and Sunday.

"Make sure you pay Scrantastic a visit on 28 and 29 May as this is an event not to be missed.”

For a full list of events and traders, visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/scrantastic.