Rozalla, Dave Pearce and Urban Cookie Collective to bring the party to Sunderland's Trilogy nightclub
Dust off your glow sticks and relive the glory days of dance with a huge night of music at Sunderland’s Trilogy nightclub.
The nightclub, which opened in the former Basement club in Green Terrace last year, will host Rewind Anthems on December 27, 2022.
Featuring some of the biggest hits of the 90s and 00s, the night will feature live performances from Rozalla with the anthemic Everybody’s Free, Sweet Female Attitude with their hit Flowers, and the unforgettable Urban Cookie Collective and their track The Key The Secret.
They’ll be joined by a roster of Live DJs including K-Klass with a classics DJ set, Ian Van Dahl with Castles In The Sky, and Radio 1 legend Dave Pearce who will hit the decks with a dance anthems set.
The night, which will feature some of the biggest club classics, house and dance anthems, is set to bring the party in the week between Christmas and New Year with large scale production and special effects.
While other venues such as The Point and Independent host club nights, as well as gigs and events, Trilogy is the only dedicated nightclub in the city centre after the closure of Illusions.
It’s being brought to the city by businessman Michael Downey, who has four decades of experience in Sunderland nightlife and has been at the helm of some of the town’s biggest clubs over the years including Ku Club and Passion.
His most recent club was Illusions in Holmeside, which he ran along with Hidden in Park Lane, but after both sites were earmarked for the development of the old Park Lane market he closed those sites and invested in the Galen Building.
After taking over the lease at the historic site in Green Terrace, which dates back to 1900, he’s relocated Hidden to the upstairs floor of the former Varsity, creating a brand new roof terrace.
Trilogy is his third nightclub – hence the name.
:: Tickets for Rewind Anthems, starting from £15, are available from Skiddle.
::Full line up
Main Room:
Rozalla
Sweet Female Attitude
Urban Cookie Collective
Dave Pearce
Ian Van Dahl
K-Klass
Support from Neil Hargreaves, Mudfoot Blaps and Aidan Davis
::Room 2:
Danny Gray, Kieran Mackin, Shaun Anderson, Michael Turnball, Ian Ward, Jeff Prescott