Psycho Path, at Lintz Hall Farm, in Burnopfield, near Gateshead, is the North East’s largest scream park, with thousands braving the Halloween event each year.

For 2022, organisers have confirmed there will be two new, nightmarish attractions with more details set to be revealed in the coming months.

Psycho Path organisers are promising new scares for horror fans this Halloween.

Additional dates on the closing weekend will be available with the park open on Sunday, October 30, and Monday, October 31.

Nigel Holliday, of 700 Acres Ltd, which operates Psycho Path, says that the event is “not to be missed” and that staff at working to make it better than last year.

He said: “Psycho Path is a passion project for the whole team, which made the incredible response to last year’s sell-out event even better.

“We know the pressure is on to deliver something which exceeds everyone’s expectations this Halloween and we’re well up for the challenge.

Halloween themed entertainment will be on offer throughout the event.

“So while the details of this year’s scream park may still be under wraps, horror fans should watch this space because our two new attractions truly are the stuff of nightmares and not to be missed.”

When visiting Psycho Path, horror fans can test their limits at a number of different scare attractions, which are rated on a “scare scale” out of 10 to give visitors an idea of what to expect.

Last year’s event welcomed new scares Corn-ered, a huge maize maze with terrors behind every corner, and Isolation, which played on common fears, along with favourites from previous years, Psycho City and iScream.

The main barn at the venue will also provide some respite from the horrors with “spooky” entertainment and a host of street food and drink vendors on offer.

Tickets start at £20 and any children aged 13 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.