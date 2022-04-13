Laura Cairns, 32, from Usworth, Washington, made a name for herself in 2020 by performing free outside care homes during the first Covid lockdown, putting smiles on the faces of elderly residents.

Since then, Laura has increased her profile and performed with the likes of Fleur East, Jake Quickenden, Ryan Thomas and Fatman Scoop.

Laura Cairns, 32

Now, Laura is set to appear on a new ITV singing and dating show, Romeo and Duet, where she will showcase her singing talents to a national audience and maybe even find love.

Romeo and Duet, hosted by Oti Mabuse, gives singers one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony, where they will then head off on a duet-date before performing together against other couples, with the winner getting whisked off on another romantic date to see if love can bloom.

Laura said: “After lockdown was lifted gigs were few and far between and I was worried as a performer the industry may never fully recover! However, I was able to massively grow my social media which helped get me gigs. Now fast forward to 2022 and I have an almost completely full diary and I will be making my TV debut this Saturday 16th of April at 7pm on ITV’s brand new show Romeo and duet.

“I cannot reveal the outcome of the show as it hasn’t aired yet but I can say that it was an absolutely amazing experience and I am incredibly excited to see what’s next.”

Laura performing at a care home in 2020

Laura, who is a former children’s entertainer and holiday park singer, recently released her first song, Love Shy, with the help of local producer Josh Goodwill and has seen her social media channels take off over the last two years, with fans keen to see what is next for the up and coming singer.