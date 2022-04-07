The club and venue in Holmeside has launched The Brand New Club, a new monthly live club-night for new music, aimed at both the seasoned band who’d like to try out new material as well as groups looking to get their first ever gig.

Taking place on the last Thursday of every month, organisers say The Brand New Club has quickly established itself as a melting pot for talent in Sunderland.

Ben Wall from Independent said: “We’re always looking for new bands to come play at Independent - they’re the lifeblood of any music scene - but we also know how difficult it can be to get your first gig so we’ve come up with The Brand New Club as a platform for bands who want a gig quickly and easily.

The Brand New Club Night at Independent

"We’ve made the event as easy as possible for bands to get involved with - as we provide a full drum kit and all the amps and backline that a band will need - they just need to bring their instruments and some original songs and we’re away.”

Bands who perform are restricted to just four, original songs.

Ben added: “We don’t want this to become a busker’s night so we strictly enforce the originals-only rule, and minimising the amount of songs just takes off any pressure that not having a full set brings.

"It’s a very relaxed atmosphere for everyone - both performers and audience - and is becoming a good social event too, as everyone has opportunities to catch up with old friends and make new ones’

The next event is Thursday 28th April. Doors 6.30pm. Entry is free