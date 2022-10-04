Aimed at city singers of all ages who want to join in and have fun, the weekly sessions are held at The Bunker every Saturday.

They cater for experienced singers or those who’ve never sang before, who are looking to join a friendly, informal group of singers, led by professional singing coach, Rachael Small.

There are two groups: the first class for young people aged eight to 18, running from 10am to 11am, then a second class for anyone over 18, running from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The Bunker singing club

Both groups sing a range of music, from pop and rock classics, to modern hits and popular songs from musicals, in a relaxed environment where the emphasis is on having fun.

Tutor Rachael explained: “Everyone loves singing, whether it’s in the shower, the car, or on stage, and our sessions are for anyone, even if they’ve not sung in front of others before.”

She added, “Singing is great for building confidence, but improves our mental health and physical health, so we welcome anyone to come and give it a try.”

Both groups have a number of singers of mixed abilities, all with a passion for singing, but are looking to welcome new members as the sessions return after a short break over the summer.

Tutor Rachael Small

The long-running Singing Clubs were established in 2014, ran by vocal coach Kayleigh Lindstedt who helped build the groups, with the singers showcasing their talents in a number of successful live events and fundraising busking sessions around the city, to help raise money for various community projects.

After Kayleigh moved onto new ventures, The Bunker have used the break to improve their facilities, ready for the influx of new singers ready to join the ranks.

Director Kenny Sanger said: “After seeing so many singers young and old, come through our doors over the years, witnessing them grow in confidence and singing ability, we now can’t wait for more to come to our new studios and join in to have fun each week.”

As well as the weekly group sessions, Rachael also delivers one-to-one vocal coaching sessions at The Bunker every week, with many regular students of all ages, who enjoy honing their skills and developing their vocal tones in the professional music studios, on Stockton Road.

The Bunker singing club is for all

One of those students, Anita Cudworth, 63, has been coming in for weekly sessions with Rachael since March and says the classes have helped her over the past six months.

Anita said: “I’ve enjoyed singing for years, but hadn’t sang in front of anyone for a long while. After losing my husband, I was trying to keep myself busy and do some things I love, so I got in touch with The Bunker and booked a free taster lesson."

She added: "Since then, I’ve not looked back, and now I love coming down every week, singing new songs with Rachael, trying new types of music and seeing all the other people coming in for lessons. I also suffer from congestive heart failure, but coming here every week, working on my breathing, has helped me loads. I’m looking forward to singing along with some others in this group and having a bit of a laugh.”

The club meets weekly