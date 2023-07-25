Acclaimed American singer-songwriter John Grant’s first visit to Wearside will be alongside Sheffield musician Richard Hawley, to perform Patsy’s songs on Thursday, September 21 at the Fire Station Auditorium on High Street West.

For the first time the unique collaboration brings together the two to perform the beloved country repertoire of Patsy, who died in a Tennessee plane crash in 1963, aged just 30.

John Grant, “renowned for his searing wit, tenderness, and commanding stage presence”, will lend his powerful vocals. Richard Hawley and his band will provide their signature sound, taking the audience through classics including Walkin’ After Midnight and Crazy.

John Grant, left and Richard Hawley perform Patsy Cline classics at the Fire Station Auditorium on Thursday, September 21.

John came to prominence with alternative rock band the Czars before launching a solo career with his debut album, Queen of Denmark, in 2010.

His second album, Pale Green Ghosts, was named the best album of 2013 by Rough Trade and in the following years he released a string of critically-acclaimed albums.

He is also known for his collaborations with bands and musicians such as Elbow, Elton John, Goldfrapp, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

In 2014 he also collaborated with the region’s chamber orchestra Royal Northern Sinfonia, on a sold out national tour produced by Music Beyond Mainstream (MBM).

Guitarist and vocalist Richard Hawley formed his first band, Treebound Story, while still at school in Sheffield. He found fame as guitarist for Britpop band Longpigs in the 1990s. He later toured with Britpop idols Pulp. He played a sold out show at The Fire Station in December 2022.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: "This feels like a dream gig for The Fire Station.

“I am a huge fan of both John Grant and Richard Hawley and for them to collaborate to celebrate the music of one my all-time country music heroines too on this very short UK tour, will be a very special occasion and one not to be missed.

“With songs spanning romance, heartbreak, and drama, infused with joy for good measure, this promises to be a sonic and visual feast that will leave a lasting impression.”