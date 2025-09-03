I'm going to be the first person to run the Great North Run while DJing

One of the 60,000 people taking part in the Great North Run this year will follow the route with a full DJ setup.

This Sunday North East DJ and producer Schak will take on the Great North Run for the first time - but with a history-making twist.

He’s not just running the 13.1-mile course, but he will be DJing live the entire way, becoming the first person in the world to complete the half marathon while performing a live DJ set.

Schak is going to run the Great North Run while performing a live DJ set. | Jon Corbett/NSPCC

Wearing a custom-built mobile DJ rig, including the world’s loudest speaker, an all-in-one DJ system and a GoPro pole, Schak will livestream his run all to raise funds for the NSPCC, the UK’s leading children’s charity.

Over 60,000 runners expected on Sunday and among them, the NSPCC will be represented by a team of around 250 runners, all raising vital funds to help protect children and support families across the UK.

“I wanted to do something unique for the GNR that reflects who I am, and this felt perfect,” said Schak.

“I’ve always loved setting myself new challenges, and this is the most ambitious one yet. But it’s more than just a physical test - running for the NSPCC means every mile is helping protect children, giving them care and hope.

“That gives me all the motivation I need. This isn’t just about crossing the finish line for myself - it’s about making a real difference.”

The North Shields born star recently wrapped up a successful summer in Ibiza and took to the stage at Creamfields.

Despite the whirlwind, Schak has thrown himself straight into training for this weekend’s mammoth challenge and supporters this year can follow Schak’s journey live on social media.

The NSPCC works to protect children from abuse and neglect, offering support services for families, running Childline, and campaigning to create a safer world for every child. Every pound raised from Schak’s run will go directly to helping the charity continue its vital work.

NSPCC North East fundraiser Hayley Lynn, said: “We’re thrilled to have Schak taking on such a bold and creative challenge in support of the NSPCC. Not only is he making history, but he’s doing it for a cause that couldn’t be more important.

“Every step - and every beat - will help us be there for more children when they need us most.”