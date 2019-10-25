Halloween creeps into Sunderland as inflatable tentacles spotted on city-centre building
Something spooky has been going on in Sunderland city centre … and we were there to capture it all on camera.
Shoppers were left stunned by the appearance of terrifying inflatable tentacles, which have been set up in Sunderland as part of the city’s first Halloween-inspired festival of fun.
The event, named Lights Out, launches on Friday, October 25 and will run until Sunday, November 3.
Home to all things spooky, Lights Out is packed full of entertainment for the whole family including a petrifying Halloween parade, a creatures trail at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and a trick-or-treat trail at the Empire Theatre.
And it was this programme of fun that inspired organisers Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, supported by the University of Sunderland and the Bridges shopping centre, to bring the tentacles to town.
They have been created by Designs in Air and are set up at Mackie’s Corner.