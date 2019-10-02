Why will giant inflatable tentacles be appearing in Sunderland city centre this Halloween?
Sunderland City Centre will be invaded by terrifying alien monsters this Halloween.
The city’s Lights Out festival – which runs from October 25 to November 3 – will see giant inflatable tentacles attached to some of the city’s buildings.
The inflatables are the work of acclaimed company, Designs In Air, whose unique creations will be seen in the North East for the first time thanks to sponsorship from Sunderland BID, Sunderland City Council, the University of Sunderland and the Bridges.
The majority will be situated at Mackie’s Corner at the junction of High Street West while others will fly from the roof of the Bridges’ car park, near the TK Maxx entrance.
Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said: “They are going to look really spectacular and hopefully will bring people from across the region into Sunderland to see them, along with enjoying the full Lights Out events that are taking place.”
What’s on during Lights Out:
Friday, October 25: Happedaze Horror Show at Club Upside Down;
Saturday, October 26: Halloween Family Fun Day at National Glass Centre;
Sunday, October 27: Spooky Park Run in Mowbray Park;
Monday, October 28: Ugly Sisters' Trick or Treat Trail at Sunderland Empire Theatre;
From Monday, October 28 until Thursday, October 31: Glass Pumpkin Demonstration at National Glass Centre. Sessions will also be a taking place between Monday, October 21 and Thursday, October 24.
Thursday, October 31: Anything for Love - The Meat Loaf Story, Sunderland Empire: The Not So Scary Halloween Party at Roker Hotel: Monster Bowl at Sunderland Bowl, running until Saturday, November 2; Spooky Lanterns at National Glass Centre’; Spooky Science Party at Sunderland Museum;
Friday, November 1: Spooky Science Party at Sunderland Museum; Community Parade in Sunderland city centre; Halloween Party at The Albert;
Saturday, November 2: Halloween Creatures Trail at Sunderland Museum. Also running on Sunday, November 3 and throughout the Halloween season.
Sunday, November 3: Alternative Night Market Halloween Special at Roker Hote from 5pm until 8pm.