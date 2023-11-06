Glam rock legends The Sweet bringing a Blockbuster show to Sunderland
The band has 13 gigs lined up around the UK next month for the Full Circle tour, including a show at The Fire Station on Sunday, December 10.
Guitarist and singer Andy Scott is the sole surviving original member of and links the band’s past to its present. The group is now looking to “wind down” some of their live commitments, so there might not be too many chances to see them live.
The Sweet are well remembered for a string of 1970s hits with eight hitting the top five including the classic 1973 UK number one Blockbuster.
Other smashes include Co-Co, Love is like Oxygen, The Ballroom Blitz, Fox on the Run, Hellraiser, Little Willy, Teenage Rampage, Action and Wig-Wam Bam.
Alongside Slade, Mud and Mott the Hoople, The Sweet were at the vanguard of Britain’s glam rock scene. The band has been around since the 1960s and sold many millions of albums and singles.
As well as Andy Scott, the group now consists of Paul Manzi as lead singer, drummer and vocalist Bruce Bisland, Lee Small providing bass guitar and vocals and Tom Cory on guitar and keyboards. The present line-up has released recent singles too.
Andy Scott said: “This could be our last tour, but that doesn’t mean to say we’re not going to do any more gigs, just that we might not be doing 15-20 dates strung together. Then again, we might.”
Tickets are £31 from the Fire Station website and the show starts at 7.30pm.