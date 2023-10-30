Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a sold out Edinburgh Fringe run and a 2022 tour, Pete is to perform his previously unseen show in Sunderland. The show is a mixture of comedy and magic and is on Thursday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

Pete is an accomplished live performer from Middlesbrough who brings “an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy.”

TrikTok takes Pete’s magic from the small screen to the stage and gives the audience a chance to see his critically-acclaimed magical skills up close.

Pete Firman is bringing a mixture of comedy and magic to The Fire Station on Thursday, November 11. Picture by Karla Gowlett.

Pete has gathered an online audience of over a million followers on social media, with over 175 million views his snappy, entertaining videos.

Pete Firman is now established as one of the UK’s top comedy magicians and has appeared on countless television programmes over the years.

These include Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

He has also appeared in the second season of Good Omens, which was released on Prime Video in the summer.

Pete said: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling.”