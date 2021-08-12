Gigs announced as live music returns to Sunderland's Independent venue

Sunderland band noyou

Famous Last Words in Teesside, Independent in Sunderland and Little Buildings in Newcastle have announced ’Right Here’ is to take place on August 19-21, a three-date touring schedule to highlight and promote some of the best of the region’s best new bands.

Consisting of a gig per night in Newcastle, Teesside and Sunderland over a long weekend, the first of the events will see bands noyou (from Sunderland), Motel Carnation (Newcastle) and Marketplace (Teesside) host their own hometown headline show, before rotating to the next event the following night.

Independent’s Ben Richardson said: “Our region as a whole has such a strong community of new bands, that a few of us promoters decided it could be really helpful to give bands from neighbouring cities the opportunity to play in front of new crowds.

"We have already confirmed dates for the second run out, as the events are proving to be really popular with both venues and bands. Hopefully we’ll expand this in the future to include other areas of the region.”

Independent, which was one of the beneficiaries of the Culture Recovery Fund, is enjoying a return to for form as the city’s events sector gets back to business.

Right Here starts at Independent in Sunderland with noyou headlining on Thursday, August 19, followed by shows on Friday, August 20 at Little Buildings in Newcastle and ending on Saturday, August 21 at Stockton’s Green Room.

Tickets for all three shows are available here: linktr.ee/rightheretour