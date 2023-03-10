Fun Lovin' Criminals to play Sunderland's Independent - here's how to get tickets

It’s been announced that the trio will play the Holmeside venue on May 16, 2023.

They’re the latest big name announced for Independent, which has bounced back from the pandemic hosting sold-out shows in the main room with the likes of The Subways, Slowthai and Holding Absence already this year.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ infectious blend of cinematic hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll, blues-jazz, latin-soul burst onto the New York music scene in 1996 with the release of the worldwide multi-platinum debut album Come Find Yourself on EMI Records.

Fun Lovin' Criminals

Their debut single Scooby Snacks, famed for sampling Tarantino movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, spent 17 weeks on the Billboard chart, quickly achieving gold status in the US.

The band became an international hit, settling down in the UK, where their multi-platinum debut album Come Find Yourself spent an incredible two years in the UK album chart.

FLC performed an infamously raucous set on the famous Pyramid main stage at Glastonbury ’99.

Today, the band is made up of Brian Fast Leiser on lead vocals, bass, keys, horns, harp and programming, Frank Benbini on drums, percussion and vocals and Naim Cortazzi on guitar and vocals.

Their latest run of UK dates for Spring 2023, The Roosevelt Sessions Tour, takes the band across some of the UK’s most well-known independent venues. The band say: “We will be performing all your FLC fav’s as well as more live rarities and songs from our new EP The Roosevelt Sessions.”

Ben Richardson, from the venue, explained “We’re really proud to be able to welcome bands of the size and stature of Fun Lovin’ Criminals to Sunderland, it feels a privilege to host shows like this alongside our busy programme of local and emerging artists.”

