Expected set list for Ed Sheeran gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday, June 4

Thousands of Ed Sheeran fans are set to flock to the Stadium of Light later today for the second gig of the hit artist’s two-gig tour leg in Sunderland.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:46 am

Sheeran wowed crowds with the first night on Friday, and fans can expect more of the same on Saturday.

Below is the full set list from Friday night, which will give fans attending on Saturday a steer on what to expect.

Full Band

The staging for Galway Girl

    Tides

    BLOW

    Solo

    Shivers

    The A Team

    Castle on the Hill

    2step

    Don't / No Diggity

    Give Me Love

    Full Band

    Visiting Hours

    Own It / PERU / Beautiful People / I Don't Care

    Overpass Graffiti

    Galway Girl

    Thinking Out Loud

    Solo

    Love Yourself

    (Justin Bieber cover)

    Sing

    Photograph

    Perfect

    Bloodstream

    Afterglow

    Encore

    Shape of You

    Bad Habits

    You Need Me, I Don't Need You

