Expected set list for Ed Sheeran gig at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday, June 4

Sheeran wowed crowds with the first night on Friday, and fans can expect more of the same on Saturday.
Below is the full set list from Friday night, which will give fans attending on Saturday a steer on what to expect.
Full Band
Tides
BLOW
Solo
Shivers
The A Team
Castle on the Hill
2step
Don't / No Diggity
Give Me Love
Full Band
Visiting Hours
Own It / PERU / Beautiful People / I Don't Care
Overpass Graffiti
Galway Girl
Thinking Out Loud
Solo
Love Yourself
(Justin Bieber cover)
Sing
Photograph
Perfect
Bloodstream
Afterglow
Encore
Shape of You
Bad Habits
You Need Me, I Don't Need You