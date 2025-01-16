Durham Cathedral to exhibit three rare Magna Cartas on 800th anniversary

A previous Magna Carter and the Forest Charters exhibition at Durham Cathedral. Photo by David Wood

Durham Cathedral will be displaying its three rare Magna Cartas for the first time in eight years, recognising the 800th anniversary of the 1225 issue in its collection.

The rare documents will be on display as part of a new exhibition, Magna Carta and the North, alongside temporary artworks and installations throughout the cathedral that will tell the story of these 800-year-old documents which are still a powerful symbol of social justice in the world today.

“We care for an extensive medieval archive here at Durham Cathedral and the Magna Cartas and Forest Charters are some of the most remarkable documents within it.

"Due to their fragile nature and historical importance, these documents are rarely seen by the general public so we’re very excited to announce that they will be on display once again for the world to see.”

Durham Cathedral holds an extensive medieval archive, and although the monastery was dissolved in 1539 the cathedral continued, meaning most of the archive survived.

The Magna Carta and the Charter of the Forest were distributed to sheriffs and bishops, to be read out in public so new laws could be spread among the people.

The display will be on from July 11 to November 2. To book tickets, that give access to the museum staging the Magna Carta and the North exhibition, go to https://durhamcathedral.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173621496/events/428668713