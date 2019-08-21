Charlotte Crosby breaks down in tears on Celebs Go Dating over leaving Sunderland for Bolton
Charlotte Crosby has shown her emotional side on TV after breaking down over her worries about leaving the city.
The North East reality TV star announced that she would be leaving the North East to start a new life with her boyfriend in Bolton in an episode of The Charlotte Show on Tuesday August, 6 at 10pm.
The Sunderland lass, 29, burst into tears during couples counselling on an episode of Celebs Go Dating which aired on Tuesday, August 20.
She had previously been on the first series of the show in 2016 as a single lady looking for love.
In the new element of the E4 show, she was asked back by love guru, Anna Williamson, who asked her about her feelings about leaving her home in Sunderland to move to Bolton with her boyfriend, Joshua Richie.
Charlotte said: “It is a big deal and sometimes I don't think he recognises how much of a big deal it is.
"Like, I've got three dogs. I would love to bring one of them with us and he just won't let us. I'm moving away from everyone I love and I think I should have one of the dogs with us.
"I feel like that's a comfort thing for me."
Her Primrose Hill house in Houghton-le-Spring was listed on Rightmove in August for £4,250 per month to rent. It is a newly-built home and has leisure facilities that include a pool complex, gym and cinema room.
In the Celebs Go Dating episode, she told Anna that the house is “not a good place to be when you're on your own.”
It seems that it’s not all doom and gloom with the big move though. Charlotte posted a photo of herself and her Love Island boyfriend on her Instagram page under her handle @charlottegshore on Tuesday, August 20. She captioned it: “Cheers to the next chapter. Celebrating the fact we get the keys to our little home together in 2 days. I can’t believe I’m gunna live with a boy.”
Charlotte is set to get the keys to her new home in Bolton soon.