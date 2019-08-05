Inside Charlotte Crosby's stunning party-pad house which is up for rent for £50k a year
Sunderland-born Charlotte Crosby is on the move – and you could rent her luxurious five-bedroom house.
By Debra Fox
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 10:15
The reality TV star revealed in her latest TV series, The Charlotte Show, that she was upping sticks and moving to Bolton, leaving her detached, five-bedroom home in Houghton up for rent. And for a cool £4,250 a month you could make it your home. Still undecided? Take a look inside …