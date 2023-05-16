Sugaray Rayford is a Grammy nominated soul blues singer songwriter who was awarded the BMA’s Soul Blues Artist of the Year in both 2019 and 2020.

He also recently won the Soul/Blues Album of the Year 2023 prize for his album In Too Deep at the 44th Annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

Sugaray’s performance in Sunderland takes place on Friday, May 26.

Blues star Sugaray Rayford is at The Fire Station on Friday, May 26.

He was born in Texas and now lives in Los Angeles, California. He started singing gospel music at his local church aged seven and turned to contemporary and blues music in his early teens.

After being lead vocalist with the blues band Aunt Kizzy’s Boys, he released his first album, Blind Alley, in 2010. He then joined the Mannish Boys, singing lead vocals on an award-winning album, Double Dynamite.

Critical and commercial success followed and Sugaray has now released six albums, including the Grammy nominated Somebody Save Me in 2019. In 2020 he was presented with two Blues Music Awards: BB King Entertainer of the Year and Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year.

His latest album, In Too Deep, was released in 2022 and his visit to the North East is to promote the very successful album.

The Fire Station gig is eagerly anticipated, not least by venue director Tamsin Austin.

She said: “He is a sensational live act. He’s dynamite, a real powerhouse performer. He brings so much energy to his shows and they’re so powerful and uplifting. We’re in for a special show.

“Many commentators consider In Too Deep to be even better than his Grammy-nominated Somebody Save Me. It combines classic soul melodies with some funky R&B sounds put together with Sugaray’s raw blues power.

“The album also has a soul – taking on issues such as civil rights and social justice. It is an inspiring and uplifting album, just like his shows. One magazine said he sings like Otis Redding and Muddy Waters, but dances like James Brown – and I couldn’t agree more.”