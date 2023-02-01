Beyonce is heading out on the road for the first time since her Formation tour ended in 2016, but what should you know about the pop megastar before attempting to get the highly sought-after tickets for next year’s concert at the Stadium of Light?

How many albums has Beyonce released?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyonce has released seven studio albums as a solo music performer. Her debut, Dangerously In Love was released in 2003 and hit the number one spot in the UK album charts. Her second album, B’Day, followed in 2006 before ‘I am.. Sasha Fierce’ was put into the world two years later.

Beyonce at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: All you need to know about thesuperstar ahead of her North East date. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Most Popular

Fans needed to wait until 2011 for her next record, named ‘4’ which was the first to reach the top of the UK album charts since her first album. Two years later her self titled fifth album was released into the world before 2016’s Lemonade gave her another number one album.

Beyonce’s most recent album, Renaissance, was released to critical acclaim in July 2022 and also hit the top spot in the charts.

She also has five live albums under her belt.

How many UK number ones has Beyonce got?

Of her seven studio albums, Dangerously In Love, 4, Lemonade and Renaissance all hit the top spot in the UK album charts.

Despite her plethora of huge singles, the singer only has four number one singles. The first was Crazy In Love from 2003 with Deja Vu also hitting the top spot in 2006. This featured Jay-Z while Shakira helped Beyonce get her third number one UK single a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her most recent number one single came from 2008’s If I Were A Boy.

When is Beyonce’s concert at the Stadium of Light?

The superstar has been announced to play at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Tuesday, May 23 2023.

Has Beyonce performed in Sunderland before?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes. Her fanbase, which is known as the Beyhive, flocked to Wearside in 2016 as part of her Formation World Tour.

What is the concert capacity of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?