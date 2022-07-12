Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music fans will pack out Herrington Country Park this weekend for the the Kubix Festival rock weekend.

Following a successful first day on Saturday, July 9 with Steps, Aqua and more partying in the park, Kubix Festival is preparing for its second weekend of the summer calendar.

The rock weekend, which is held over Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, will have two stages packed with great acts throughout both days.

And this year’s festival marks the first time that the rock line-up will be held over two days.

The Kubix rock weekend is taking place on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

UB40 are Friday night’s headliners, with the Lightning Seeds and Happy Mondays also performing, while Reef, Ash and Stiff Little Fingers are amongst the names on the Saturday bill before Shed Seven will close off the weekend of live music.

Republica will open the main stage on the second day with plenty of Sunderland fans hoping to hear Ready To Go – a favourite with crowds at the Stadium of Light, and rightly so!

Are tickets still available for Kubix’s rock weekend in Sunderland?

Day tickets and weekend tickets remain on sale through the event’s official website.

Friday tickets are priced at £30.51 for adults and £14.30 for under 15s, while Saturday tickets are priced at £33.90 and £16.60 respectively.

The differing prices are due to the earlier start time across both stages on the festival’s second day.

Full weekend tickets can be bought for £58.75 for adults and £28.60 for under 15s.

There are also still camping tickets available, listed at £79.20 and £39.60 respectively, as are vehicle and VIP packages.

Children under the age of six can attend the event for free.

What are the set times for Kubix’s rock weekend?

Stage times have been announced by the organisers, and are as follows:

Friday, July 15: Main Stage

3:00pm – Nick Newcombe DJ set

4:00pm – Skids

5:15pm – Undertones

6:40pm – Lightning Seeds

8:05pm – Happy Mondays

9:45pm – UB40

Friday, July 15: Second Stage

3:00pm – Crashed Out

4:15pm – Duncan Reid and the Big Heads

5:30pm – Urban Voodoo Machine

6:45pm – King Cush

8:05pm – Theatre Of Hate

9:25pm – The Rifles

Saturday, July 16: Main Stage

12:00pm – Republica

1:15pm – Jib Bob

2:35pm – Ferocious Dog

3:25pm – Don Letts DJ set

3:55pm – Altered Images

4:45pm – Don Letts DJ set

5:15pm – Reef

6:40pm – Ash

8:10pm – Stiff Little Fingers

9:50pm – Shed Seven

Saturday, July 16: Second Stage

12:00pm – Radio Romantic

12:55pm – The Bracknall

1:40pm – Terry Hall DJ Set

2:45pm – Block 33

3:50pm – Bar Stool Preachers

4:55pm – Death of Guitar Pop

6:05pm – Spear of Destiny

7:20pm – Pop Will Eat Itself

8:40pm – Glasvegas

10:00pm – Therapy?

How can I get to Herrington Country Park?

Visitors to the region will find Herrington Park just off the A183 to the west of Sunderland.