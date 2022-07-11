An estimated 15,000 people attended the festival’s pop and dance day on Saturday, July 9, with Ultrabeat, Vengaboys, Aqua and headliners Steps bringing the summer vibes to Wearside.

The Kubix rock and indie weekend – featuring UB40, Stiff Little Fingers, Ash and more – is taking place across Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

Posting after Saturday’s mega day out, oganisers said on Facebook: “We are a local team who had an idea to bring the very best live music to Sunderland and watching Kubix grow year on year into the biggest pop party in the region, is both a humbling and proud experience for us all.

"We couldn't do it without all the fantastic acts and our amazing tech crew, backstage team, security, first aid, vendors, bar staff, site staff, media team and most importantly of all YOU!

"Thank you for supporting us year on year and helping us grow!”

Echo readers have been sharing their own great snaps of the fun from Saturday. Click here to add your own to the post, and check out this selection to see if you can spot anyone you know.

In the pink Matching t-shirts for a summer's day out at Herrington Country Park.

Sunset Raising a glass to Kubix Festival.

Nineties Bucket hats, assemble!

The girls Big smiles as the festival season gets underway in Sunderland.