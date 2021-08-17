9 things to do with the kids in and around Sunderland during the School Holidays

If you’re looking for some inspiration for things to do, we’ve rounded up some top ideas.
1. Enchanted Garden Trails
Sunderland BID has augmented reality trails running in the city this summer. They include an Enchanted Garden trail which is available by downloading the free Sunderland Experience app. In addition, every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September 5 the city centre will be visited by walkabout characters and pop up performers.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Take a selfie at the #SUN letters, Keel Square
Snap a selfie in the city with a new Instagram picture spot. Huge letters spelling “#SUN” have been installed in Keel Square as part of a host of activities bringing some colour to the city centre this summer. The letters are aimed at being a focal point and people are encouraged to snap pictures with them to share across social media.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Minster Park film screenings
The new Minster Park will host a series of film screenings on 21 and 22 August and 4 and 5 September. Details of the movies to be announced in the near future.
Photo: jpi media
4. Birds of Prey shows, Museum & Winter Gardens
Wing it over to the Museum & Winter Gardens for bird of prey shows. The free displays by North East Falconry are running throughout August.
Photo: stock photo