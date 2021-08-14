10 things to do with the kids in and around Sunderland during the School Holidays

If you’re looking for some inspiration for things to do, we’ve rounded up some top ideas.
1. Enchanted Garden Trails
Sunderland BID has augmented reality trails running in the city this summer. They include an Enchanted Garden trail which is available by downloading the free Sunderland Experience app. In addition, every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September 5 the city centre will be visited by walkabout characters and pop up performers.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Space Camp, Roker
Go to space and back in 20 minutes with an art installation in Roker offering entertainment that’s out of this world. The Space Camp shipping container has landed in Roker until August 15, offering daily screenings of a short film set in the future, in which a pandemic has ripped through the country with a crew tasked with setting up a new Sunderland on an alien planet. Called Hylton, We Have a Problem, the film sees the crew speak to their ground control in a space centre deep beneath Hylton Castle. Tickets are £5, available from the Sunderland Culture website www.sunderlandculture.org.uk. The show is aimed at children aged six and over.
Photo: submitted
3. Take a selfie at the #SUN letters, Keel Square
Snap a selfie in the city with a new Instagram picture spot. Huge letters spelling “#SUN” have been installed in Keel Square as part of a host of activities bringing some colour to the city centre this summer. The letters are aimed at being a focal point and people are encouraged to snap pictures with them to share across social media.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Minster Park film screenings
The new Minster Park will host a series of film screenings on 21 and 22 August and 4 and 5 September. Details of the movies to be announced in the near future.
Photo: jpi media