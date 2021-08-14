10 things to do with the kids in and around Sunderland during the School Holidays

2. Space Camp, Roker

Go to space and back in 20 minutes with an art installation in Roker offering entertainment that’s out of this world. The Space Camp shipping container has landed in Roker until August 15, offering daily screenings of a short film set in the future, in which a pandemic has ripped through the country with a crew tasked with setting up a new Sunderland on an alien planet. Called Hylton, We Have a Problem, the film sees the crew speak to their ground control in a space centre deep beneath Hylton Castle. Tickets are £5, available from the Sunderland Culture website www.sunderlandculture.org.uk. The show is aimed at children aged six and over.

Photo: submitted