Affordable family fun over Easter in Sunderland

'Drawing with Dan' is just one of a host of activities for kids over the Easter holidays.

Affordable Easter activities are underway at Sunderland Culture venues. Some are free.

From captivating storytelling adventures and exciting family theatre, to hands-on craft sessions and Easter-themed glass workshops, Sunderland Culture has a packed schedule of events and fun activities for all ages.

At Arts Centre Washington (ACW) young people can take part in singing workshops. The Creative You Junior … Come and Sing sessions start Tuesday, April 2 from 1pm to 3pm.

The free sessions, for children aged 8-10 years old, are repeated on Thursday, April 4 (1pm to 3pm) and Tuesday, April 9 (10am to 3pm). Sunderland Youth Choir will lead the workshops.

The venue will also stages the family play The Not So Big Bad Wolf on Thursday, April 4 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Join Little Red, the daring adventurer and ‘True Grimm’ podcaster on her mission to debunk myths with storybook favourites, her red invisibility cloak, and a basket brimming with music, mayhem, and magic tricks.

Tickets for the show, suitable for children aged four and over, and produced by Wrongensemble, start at £7 with a family ticket for four priced at £25.

National Glass Centre (NGC) hosts a series of workshops and activities over the Easter holidays, many with a Spring theme.

On Tuesdays, April 2 and 9 NGC hosts collage portrait workshops, giving children 6+ the chance to explore a range of craft materials to create colourful and textured collages. The workshops are at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm and cost £5.

Other family workshops are at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens. The fun starts on Monday, April 8, with a Little Inventors: Help the Sea Creatures! drop-in session at 1pm-4pm.

The free session gives children aged 7-11 a chance to help our water-based friends; it could be a home for a mussel or a restaurant for whales.

Other drop-in sessions will enable children aged 4+ to explore the museum’s taxidermy collection. The Creature Collections are on Tuesday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 9.

No booking is required and the free drop-in sessions will be from 1pm to 2.30pm.

