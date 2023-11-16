Sunderland Youth Choir to be broadcast on national TV for Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Youth Choir being filmed at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Picture c/o Sunderland City Council.

Young people from Sunderland will be broadcast life to the nation on TV this Friday as part of the BBC Children in Need annual fundraiser show.

Sunderland Youth Choir is one of eight from across the country chosen to join a UK wide choir which will feature in a montage on BBC Children in Need at 7pm.

Viewers tuning in on Friday night will see the choir performing a heart-felt rendition of ‘You Raise Me Up’ against the backdrop of the city's popular Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. Lizzie Nixon, from Sunderland Music Hub, who manages the choir, said: "We were asked a few weeks ago if we'd like to be involved. So, we brought together some of our young people who worked hard to learn the song and record it at BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It's lovely for them to have had the opportunity to record in a professional studio, to showcase their work on a national level, and to be able to contribute to this important charity supporting children and young people across the UK. They're really excited about it being on the telly."

Made up of young people aged from 7 to 18, Sunderland Youth Choir is a community ensemble who are passionate about singing. It was set up by Sunderland Music Hub to give young people in the city the chance to be involved in organised group singing and learn from experienced singing leaders , as well as helping them to make friends and grow in confidence. Choir member Phoebe, aged 12, was among those taking part.

She said: "I enjoyed being part of the choir for BBC Children in Need. My favourite part about rehearsing and performing was getting to wear a microphone and record 'You Raise Me Up'.

"I am excited about seeing myself on television and watching people's reactions as they see me singing with Sunderland Youth Choir at the Winter Gardens. I have told all my family and teachers at school. I feel proud that I am able to help other children to raise money and donate money for BBC Children in Need."

Since starting out in December 2021, the choir which rehearses every Monday at City Hall in Sunderland, has grown to more than 30 members and performs across the North East.

Helen Amess, Senior Producer for BBC North East said: "It’s fantastic to see young singers from Sunderland taking part in this amazing BBC One moment to raise money for BBC Children in Need."

Young people from Sunderland Youth Choir during their recording session at BBC Radio Newcastle. Picture c/o Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills at Sunderland City Council, said: "Being part of the BBC Children in Need choir was a brilliant experience for all the young people involved. I can't wait to see them performing on national TV for such a worthy charity, especially against the gorgeous backdrop of our wonderful Winter Gardens."

