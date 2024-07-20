Residents in Washington have been enjoying a celebration event for the town's 60th birthday.Residents in Washington have been enjoying a celebration event for the town's 60th birthday.
14 fantastic fun photographs as Washington residents enjoy town's 60th birthday celebration

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:50 BST

Party goers have been enjoying live music, theatre, pictures of the past, and picnics and pints.

On July 24, 1964, Washington was given official New Town status and today (July 20), thousands of residents have been enjoying the town’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Check out the following fantastic, fun photographs as families enjoyed free family fun in the sun at Washington’s birthday bash.

Many people arrived in the psychedelic colour fashions of the Flower Power era.

1. Flower Power.

Many people arrived in the psychedelic colour fashions of the Flower Power era. | National World. Photo: National World.

Abigail and Danny Hull with their son Elliott.

2. Family affair

Abigail and Danny Hull with their son Elliott. | National World. Photo: National World.

People were able to enjoy a pint in the sunshine.

3. Refreshment time.

People were able to enjoy a pint in the sunshine. | National World. Photo: National World.

Lots of families brought picnics and deck chairs.

4. Picnic time.

Lots of families brought picnics and deck chairs. | National World. Photo: National World.

