After months of preparation Washington residents were in the mood to party as they came out in force to celebrate the New Town’s 60th birthday.

Previously a collection of mining villages, Washington New Town was officially opened on July 24, 1964.

Washington New Town has been celebrating its 60th birthday with a distinctly 60s feel. | National World.

To mark the landmark milestone there was a festival style celebration for residents to enjoy at the Northern Area Playing Field featuring live music, theatre, and fun activities related to Washington’s past and present.

One resident who has seen the New Town’s journey since its inception is 72-year-old Meg Barber, who was performing on stage as part of the Washington Art Centre choir.

Meg Barber. | National World.

Meg, who lives in Oxclose, said: “I moved to Washington in 1960, when it was mainly pit villages, and I’ve seen so many changes in that time.

“Before the New Town, most of the industry was mining, with a few farms. There has been massive changes, with the development of the shopping centres and new houses.

“I think it’s important to celebrate this 60th birthday as for a lot of people it brings back a lot of memories about the town and how it has changed.

“I think the best thing about Washington is the green open spaces and the Village (Washington) is absolutely beautiful.

“The people are also very friendly and I want to spend the rest of my life here.”

The celebration was officially opened by the city’s mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall, who said: “I’m extremely proud to be part of the 60th anniversary celebrations. I’m from Town End Farm, which is very close by, and so it’s amazing to be here today to see how much the town has developed.”

Councillor Sean Laws with Sunderland mayor, Cllr Allison Chisnall. | National World.

In recognition of the New Town’s 1960s birth, many residents came dressed in 60s psychedelic attire from the Flower Power era.

There was also a distinctly 60s feel to the music and dance acts performed on stage as well as the chance to dress as the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, in recognition of the RCA Records pressing plant in Washington which saw the production of his and other artists’ records.

One of the key figures behind the celebration event was Sunderland City councillor and Washington resident, Cllr Sean Laws.

Cllr Laws said: “It’s vitally important to recognise the fact it’s 60 years since Washington was designated as a New Town, but it’s also important to recognise that Washington itself has been around a whole lot longer than that.

“The town has a long and proud history which needs to be celebrated. We were looking at weather forecasts yesterday and weren’t quite sure how it was going to go, but the sun is shining and the turnout has been good.” During the build-up to the culmination event, Washington Heritage Partnership has been gathering people’s memories, photographs and artefacts from both before the New Town was built and during its formative years.

The collection has been used to create an exhibition, some of which was on display at the celebration, as well as a book and series of podcasts known as Ballad of the Crocodiles, in reference to the stone versions of the creatures which people of a certain age will remember used to be in Princess Anne Park.

As well as listening to people’s memories of life in the town’s formative years, people could also talk to local historians and look through artefacts and photographs of Washington’s history.

Leading the coordination of the collection of people’s memories was historian, Dr Jude Murphy, from Washington Heritage Partnership .

Dr Jude Murphy. | National World.

She said: “I think it’s vital we celebrate the town’s birthday and recognise this moment in time where the Government decided it was important to plan for people’s futures and give them better housing, infrastructure and facilities as part of the New Town movement.

“It was that moment back in 1964 that they started that experiment here in Washington.”

Even the site of the event at the Northern Area Playing fields brought back many childhood memories for people who remembered playing in football tournaments or visiting the annual Kite Festival which took place at the same venue until 2012.

Abigail Hull, 27, was at the event with her five-year-old son Elliott.

Abigail and Danny Hull with their son Elliott. | National World.

She said: “Elliott has been taking part in a kite making workshop and I remember coming here as a child to the Kite Festival.

“There used to be lots of events like that and I think it’s important to celebrate the 60th anniversary as Washington has a history of a strong sense of community.”

Also performing on stage was singer and songwriter Dave Brewis from the Mercury Prize nominated band, Field Music.

Dave was asked to write a series of songs along with fellow musician Paige Temperley.

Dave Brewis and Paige Temperley. | National World.

Dave said: “One of my songs is about when the RCA’s record factory was in the town.

“RCA’s biggest artists at the time were Bowie and Elvis. So I have done a Bowie style song about Elvis.”

Paige said: “One of the songs in called ‘Town of Roundabouts’ which came from conversations with people about the new road networks they encountered when the New Town first opened.

“Another song has the title ‘Ha’way Jimmy’, in recognition of when President Jimmy Carter visited Washington.”

Also performing on stage was Washington’s own Martin Stephenson and the Daintees, with further performances from Smoove and Turrell and The Revolutionaires.

Yesterday (July 19) TV architect George Clarke returned to his hometown to announce the winners of his schools’ design competition for students to create a 21st century super sustainable ‘courtyard’ style housing scheme, in-keeping with the original brief designers creating Washington were given 60 years ago.