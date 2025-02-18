The victim had to tell the ambulance service a group of men had attacked her at home - a ploy to get Ziga to calm down and leave.

A man who used a broken glass to slash the ankles of his ex-partner and threatened to put her in a wheelchair has been jailed.

David Ziga, 37, was arrested in Millfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of 24 August, with his victim’s blood on his hands.

At about 12.30am, the ambulance service received a call from the woman asking for urgent medical assistance after a group of masked men had attacked her in her home.

However, it was later discovered this story was made up as a ploy to get Ziga to calm down and leave her home as she feared she was going to die if she didn’t get help.

Ziga had spent the previous seven months on remand in prison in relation to allegations of domestic abuse but was released after the charges were dropped.

Officers were told how during the attack, Ziga threatened the victim, telling her he would put her in a wheelchair because she put him in prison.

He had let himself into the flat before dragging the victim from her bedroom and repeatedly punching her.

He then broke a glass to use as a weapon and slashed the back of her ankles, severing nerves and tendons and causing her to lose a significant amount of blood.

Ziga, of Sewell Road, Bradford, West Yorkshire, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday (14 February) where he was sentenced to ten years after previously admitting causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He must serve at least seven years in prison before being considered to serve the remaining three years on licence within the community, with strict rules to follow.

A 12-year restraining order has also been imposed, prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Katie Orme, who investigated, said: “The victim feared for her life and knew that the only way to get Ziga out of her home so she could call for help was to tell him she would say a group of men had raided her home and attacked her.

“This was quick thinking on her part – I would like to thank her for her bravery in co-operating with the investigation. Ziga is an incredibly dangerous individual who has left her with life-changing injuries, and he will now be spending a significant amount of time in prison.”