Stolen car crashes into wall in Blackpool and gets seized by police
Video shows police seizing a stolen car, after it rammed into a garden wall.
The footage above shows the vehicle being carefully towed away - sending loose bricks crashing to the ground, as officers clean up the debris.
A heavy police presence can be seen on nearby Condor Grove, as well as St Ives Avenue, in the clip, as the police helicopter circled the area of Blackpool above.
Lancashire Police Dog Unit, who were present at the scene, posted on social media: “Team Bozzie detained two suspects that made off from a crashed stolen car.”
Watch the video above.