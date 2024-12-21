Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodycam footage shows an officer running into the burning building and directing residents, through the thick smoke, to an exit.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police entered a burning building to help residents to safety.

On December 13, at around 1pm, emergency services were called to reports of a fire in a three-storey building on High Street, NW10. Officers arrived on scene and saw smoke billowing from windows - with reports of people still being inside a flat on the first floor.

Two officers, along with members of the public, went into the building and made their way up to the first floor. They directed residents out of the building, but were alerted to a man who was trapped in an upstairs flat. Using a ladder in the courtyard area at the back of the building, a member of the public managed to break a window and help the man escape.

Police direct residents out of the burning building. | Met Police

No one was seriously injured, although three residents and one of the officers, in his 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment due to the effects of smoke inhalation. An officer remains in hospital, but all are expected to make a full recovery.

Commander Paul Trevers said: “Confronted with a terrifying situation and knowing that people were at risk, they [the officers] did not hesitate in going into that building to protect the lives of others. I am immensely proud of their actions as I’m sure all Londoners will be.

“I would also like to praise the courage of the members of the public who, alongside our officers, helped ensure the safety of those inside the building.”