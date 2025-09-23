Tyne and Wear Metro suspensions impacting routes across region
Tyne and Wear Metro passengers have been impacted by service suspensions across the North East this morning.
This is due to a power supply issue at the system’s depot on the morning of Tuesday, September 23.
The first update from the train operator Nexus this morning came just before 5am and said: “Due to a power fault at the Stadler Depot, all Metro services have been suspended across the entire network. We advise our customers to consider alternative travel options.
“We will provide further updates as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The latest update has confirmed trains are now running to all destinations, however, to an approximate 30 minute service system wide. Metro tickets and passes can be used on all local bus services.
No trains were running between Monkseaton to St James via the coast route or between Pelaw and both South Shields and South Hylton.
All Go North East, Arriva and Stagecoach buses were accepting tickets, as is the Shields Ferry.