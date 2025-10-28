Ryanair has kicked off its winter flight schedule from Newcastle airport.

The airline announced that the first flights of its new Winter 2025 routes from Newcastle to Budapest, Brussels, Gdansk, and Malta took off this weekend.

Ryanair will operate two flights per week on each of these new Winter 2025 routes, providing customers in the North East with even more choice.

These are just 4 of 17 routes that Ryanair is operating to and from Newcastle Airport this Winter.

Ryanair’s Comms Director, Jade Kirwan, said: “We were pleased to see the first flights of our new Winter 2025 routes from Newcastle take off this weekend, carrying lots of cheerful passengers heading away for some well-warranted winter sun and city break exploration.

“These exciting new Winter 2025 routes to Budapest, Brussels, Gdansk, and Malta will each operate twice per week, adding to Ryanair’s already robust UK Winter 2025 schedule, offering even more choice at the lowest fares.”

Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, Leon McQuaid, added: “It’s fantastic to see Ryanair’s new Winter flights to Budapest, Brussels, Gdansk and Malta take off for the first time.

“These services, along with a new Winter route to Wroclaw from December, deliver even more choice for passengers to enjoy winter sun getaways and festive city breaks, and reflects the growing demand for even more connectivity from the North-East to key European destinations.”

Flights are now available to book through the Ryanair website.