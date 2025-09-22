Newcastle Airport celebrates record breaking summer period which saw 1.3m visitors

Newcastle Airport is celebrating a record-breaking summer holiday period.

The site is celebrating its busiest summer holiday period ever, welcoming 1.3 million passengers and launching flights to four new destinations.

More than 4,200 flights departed the multi-award winning Airport over the Scottish and English summer school holidays, with passenger numbers rising by 5% compared to the same period last year.

Sun-soaked favourites Ibiza, Barcelona, Antalya and Dalaman topped the list of the most popular destinations according to the airport.

The site also added 99% of passengers passed through security in under 10 minutes.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are proud to have recorded our busiest summer ever at Newcastle Airport, welcoming 1.3 million passengers, partnering with new airlines and launching exciting new destinations.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams who have gone above and beyond to deliver a world-class experience for our passengers during our busiest period.

“As we head into the final months of the year, we are excited to build on this momentum and further investment from our airline partners will deliver more new routes and provide even more choice for our passengers.”

This winter, Ryanair will base a third aircraft at the Airport and will operate new services to Brussels, Budapest, Gdansk, Malta and Wroclaw, as well as extra flights to Alicante, Dublin and Krakow.