Metro's new signalling system thought to be vital for the system's future

An updated signalling system for the Tyne and Wear Metro is thought to bring in a new chapter for the system.

On Tuesday, July 8 it was confirmed the Government has commited to funding an upgrade on the system, which was introduced in the early days of the system.

The announcement was confirmed by North East Combined Authority Mayor Kim McGuiness.

The Mayor, who was elected in may 2024, announced North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “We need to see Metro’s creaking 1980s signalling system replaced to create the modern, world-class public transport our region and our people deserve.

“I promised during my election campaign that I would secure the multi-million-pound investment needed to upgrade Metro’s vital signal technology and I am proud to confirm we have delivered on this – the Government has today announced a commitment to fund the system. Nexus can now get to work on designing the system to deliver this essential improvement for passengers.

“This is on top of the recent news that we will build the first new Metro line for 30 years – extending the Metro to Washington as part of a record £1.85bn funding deal I agreed with the Government, which will also see us finish the full restoration of our iconic Tyne Bridge.

“We’re also working hard to create a fully integrated transport system for the region – transforming the way people travel and boosting opportunities for everyone in the North East. This is the start of an incredibly exciting time for transport in the North East.

“I am pleased to see the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine scheme has also been given the go ahead today, I have been working with colleagues in Cumbria and across the North to make this happen and it is a very welcome boost for County Durham and the whole Great North.”

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “We’re delighted the Government has today made a commitment to fund the upgrade of the signalling system on the Tyne and Wear Metro. We can now look forward to taking this essential modernisation project forward as we deliver on the Mayor’s vision for a world-class integrated transport network.

“Signalling is the safety-critical system which underpins the operation of our Metro system. Without signals we can’t run the trains. We’ve had the same signalling technology since the late 1970s and it needs to be replaced. We are working with analogue technology in a digital era.

“This investment is going to be critical for Metro’s future, and critical for the whole region. A new signalling system is what we need to ensure the long-term future and sustainability of Metro, and pave the way for future route expansion, which is vital for growth, jobs and connectivity.”

A time frame for the work has not yet been announced.

