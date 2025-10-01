Metro operator Nexus announces plans for major line closure this month

A busy section of Metro line is to close for six days this month to allow for essential investment in new track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planned closure will take place between Benton and Wallsend from Sunday, October 26 to Friday, October 31. The affected route will re-open to Metro services on Saturday, November 1.

The works will involve renewal of a key track junction at Monkseaton, which is vital for the operation of the Metro system and carries hundreds of train services each and every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear Metro passengers are set to be impacted by a line closure at the end of October. | Nexus

A total of 600 metres of new track will be installed along with the new junction. This includes 1,200 metres of new rails, 900 sleepers and 2,700 tonnes of new ballast.

Metro operator Nexus, said the work forms part of its Asset Renewal Programme – which involves the modernisation of key items of Metro infrastructure including tracks and overhead lines.

As part of Nexus’ approach to undertake as much work as possible during any closures, other important works include landscape management, track maintenance, and station repair work at Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

Replacement buses (the number 900) will replace trains during the closure and provide a frequent service for customers. The buses will operate from Four Lane Ends Interchange to Wallsend, calling at or near all Metro stations on the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected area.

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “We’re investing in new track to ensure to ensure Metro continues to reliably serve North Tyneside for many years to come.

“The track junction at Monkseaton is vital. It carries hundreds of Metro services and is now in need of a complete renewal. This work can only be carried out safely during a six-day closure of the Metro system between Benton and Wallsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make the most of the closure, we are also carrying out a range of other works at the same time, including landscape management, track maintenance, and station repair work at Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

“There is no good time to close a section of line, but our plans consider school holidays, to ensure the least possible disruption to customers and the most efficient works. This project ensures that a vital section of the Metro system is future proofed and reliable for the long term.

“A frequent replacement bus service will run in the affected area so that customers can still travel around on public transport. The buses will get everyone where they need to be during the closure.”