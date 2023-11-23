Sunderland’s Mick Parkin extends his unbeaten record

Sam Pringle: Sunderland’s Mick Parkin extended his unbeaten record to 8-0-0 following a unanimous decision victory against Caio Machado in the fighting capital of the world, Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Parkin was favoured by all three judges winning the fight 29-28 on all three scorecards. Known for his takedown offence, Parkin struggled to take his opponent to the ground at times completing just three from an attempted ten.

However, when Parkin was successful in taking Machado to the ground he managed to rack up almost six and a half minutes of control time.

Parkin didn’t have it all his own way though. Machado almost doubled Parkin’s significant strikes with 76 and did cause Parkin some issues on the feet, connecting with 63% of his attempted strikes compared to Parkin’s 50% success rate.

Parkin got off to a quick start after submitting Eduardo Neves in under two minutes in Dana White’s Contender Series but has shown his ability and willpower in his last two fights going all three rounds and winning via decision.

In Parkin’s previous fight he faced Jamal Pogues at the O2 Arena and dominated the fight from start to finish despite going into the bout as a slight underdog. Pogues landed just 37 strikes all fight compared to Parkin’s 98 and the Sunderland fighter never looked in trouble.