Summer signing Jobe Bellingham has featured in every one of Sunderland's Championship fixtures so far this season

Tony Mowbray has hinted that Jobe Bellingham is likely to retain his place in the Sunderland XI this weekend after getting the welcome chance to rest over the international break.

The 18-year-old has had a remarkable start to the season, playing a part in every Championship fixture as well as continuing his role at the heart of his England age group side.

That has led to some understandable concerns over potential burnout later in the season, with Mowbray previously revealing that he had almost sat out the last round of international fixtures in October. Jobe eventually went away and played in those games, but did indeed remain on Wearside this time around.

Mowbray says the benefits of that decision were already obvious in training during the early stages of this week.

"He's had a break in this international window - he didn't go away with the international team and he's looked really good in training the last few days," Mowbray said.

"It's really evident, how sharp the lads were in the first couple of sessions this week. The players who'd been able to take a few days off at the start of the break looked really, really sharp and hopefully we'll see the benefit of that with a fit, athletic mentally bright football team in the weeks coming up.

"Jobe is pretty unique in the age group he plays having played every Championship fixture this year. We're not talking about a young player with a few appearances off the subs bench here and there, 20 minutes or so. He's playing every match at Championship level and they are coming thick and fast.

"It's right that there's a discussion of the welfare of the player, we felt it was best [that he rests] and I think England felt that it was fair that he missed this one. They can see the minutes he's playing and the level he's playing at, and the benefits of that."