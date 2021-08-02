When is Pat McCormack's gold medal fight? Washington boxer reaches Men's welterweight final at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Pat McCormack (red) of Team Great Britain exchanges punches with Bobo Usmon Baturov of Team Uzbekistan during the Men's Welter (63-69kg) quarter final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Pat McCormack was due to face Irish boxer Aidan Walsh in the semi-final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, however the 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury he picked up in the previous round.

Walsh had suffered an ankle injury in his quarter-final victory over Mervin Clair and is unable to take any further part in the competition – handing McCormack a pass to the final.

While McCormack will never know whether he would have beaten Walsh in the scheduled semi-final, the Team GB boxer had previously come out on top in the semi-finals of the European qualifiers in June against Walsh, as well as wins in the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will Pat McCormack compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics welterweight final?

Washington-born Pat McCormack will fight for his first Olympic gold medal tomorrow morning (August 3) at 11:05 BST.

The 26-year-old will take on Cuban fighter Roniel Iglesias - who is a four-time Olympian and three-time medalist.

Iglesias outclassed Russian boxer Andrei Zamkovoi in their semi-final bout, beating him 5-0 to progress through to the gold medal round.

McCormack's appearance in the final means that he is guaranteed at least a silver medal this summer, but he will be keen to go one better and take the gold medal home to Sunderland. Aidan Walsh’s withdrawal will also allow him some extra recovery time following his 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Bobo Baturov in the quarter-final.

McCormack will hope he can take a gold medal home for himself and his boxing brother, after twin Luke was knocked out of the Men’s lightweight event in the Round of 16 – losing 5-0 to Iglesias’ fellow Cuban, Andy Cruz.

Following Luke's loss on Saturday he spoke to the BBC.

"As long as my mam and dad are proud that's all I'm bothered about,” He said.