Luke McCormack shares classy message to opponent, fans and family after Olympic exit in Tokyo

Luke McCormack has been knocked out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this morning.

By James Copley
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 11:38 am

The 26-year-old was defeated by Cuban gold medal hope Andy Cruz via a unanimous decision in the last 16 of the men’s lightweight division.

Cruz will now advance to the last eight of the competition with much talk surrounding a potential gold medal bout against the American Keyshawn Davis should they both progress.

Speaking to the BBC following the loss, however, Luke McCormack shared a classy message.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Andy Cruz (red) of Team Cuba exchanges punches with Luke McCormack of Team Great Britain during the Men's Light (57-63kg) on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “It was a tricky opponent. I didn’t really know what he was doing so I was trying to wait for him to come in but he’s probably one of the best kids I’ve been in with.

“Good luck to him and I hope he goes all the way.

But what does the future hold for the 26-year-old Washington-born puncher?

He said” “That’s my last amateur fight there.

"I'm ready to go professional now. I waited a little bit too long to turn turnover because of the lockdown and that but now I’m ready to get the big bucks.”

“He [Cruz] will be an amateur for the rest of his life him. He’s a really, really top amateur.”

Luke McCormack’s twin brother Pat McCormack is guaranteed a medal in the men’s welterweight division and has a chance at silver and gold next week.

“As long as my mam and dad are proud that’s all I’m bothered about, Luke McCormack added. “And hopefully he [Pat McCormack] goes on to win the gold to keep the family pride flying.”

Asked if he had a message for those back home, Luke McCormack said: “I’m wounded.”

