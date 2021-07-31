The 26-year-old was defeated by Cuban gold medal hope Andy Cruz via a unanimous decision in the last 16 of the men’s lightweight division.

Cruz will now advance to the last eight of the competition with much talk surrounding a potential gold medal bout against the American Keyshawn Davis should they both progress.

Speaking to the BBC following the loss, however, Luke McCormack shared a classy message.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Andy Cruz (red) of Team Cuba exchanges punches with Luke McCormack of Team Great Britain during the Men's Light (57-63kg) on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “It was a tricky opponent. I didn’t really know what he was doing so I was trying to wait for him to come in but he’s probably one of the best kids I’ve been in with.

“Good luck to him and I hope he goes all the way.

But what does the future hold for the 26-year-old Washington-born puncher?

He said” “That’s my last amateur fight there.

"I'm ready to go professional now. I waited a little bit too long to turn turnover because of the lockdown and that but now I’m ready to get the big bucks.”

“He [Cruz] will be an amateur for the rest of his life him. He’s a really, really top amateur.”

Luke McCormack’s twin brother Pat McCormack is guaranteed a medal in the men’s welterweight division and has a chance at silver and gold next week.

“As long as my mam and dad are proud that’s all I’m bothered about, Luke McCormack added. “And hopefully he [Pat McCormack] goes on to win the gold to keep the family pride flying.”

Asked if he had a message for those back home, Luke McCormack said: “I’m wounded.”

