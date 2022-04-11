Sunderland Sports student scores coaching job with South Shields FC

Callum Dobson from Sunderland, joined South Shields FC on a work experience programme as part of his course to support the club’s weekly football courses and has now been offered a part-time coaching job with the team.

Callum who studies Sports Coaching at Development at the college wowed the club with his leadership skills, willingness to learn and positive attitude.

He said: “I am excited to have been given this opportunity with the South Shields FC Foundation. Although I was a little nervous at the start, I quickly found my stride and grew in confidence, leading sessions with young people from the local community.

Callum Dobson (second left) joining the South Shields FC team

“Being offered paid employment because of my course at Sunderland College is something I’m very thankful for and I look forward to developing my leadership and coaching skills and providing the best experience for participants while maintaining the outstanding reputation South Shields FC Foundation has in the community.”

The college works with employers and organisations such as South Shields FC to offer industry placement and work experience opportunities to help students gain job-specific skills.

Carl Jones, Sports Coaching and Development Programme Lead, said: “What an outstanding achievement from Callum. He is a remarkable student, an inspiring and resilient young person with an exemplary attitude, who has show leadership skills beyond his years.

“During his time with South Shields FC he has gone from strength to strength where he has taken the lead in co-designing and co-delivering programmes to provide outstanding learning and sport opportunities for his participants."

Nathan Kew, Head of South Shields FC’s community programmes, added: “We are absolutely delighted Callum has joined us at the foundation to support our delivery and help design our community engagement programmes.

“He has shown outstanding enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, a real positive attitude and stellar leadership throughout the 5-12 years community programme we run.