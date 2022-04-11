Military football club launches in Sunderland for veterans across the North East

A new military football club is welcoming veterans regardless of age, ability, who they served with or how long they served in a bid to bring together members of the armed forces.

Launched by veterans David Bygate-Pittiglio, 42, and John Quinn, 44, along with Laura Bygate-Pittiglio, 33, the child of a serviceperson, the group decided to set up the inclusive football sessions.

Plans for the club were put on hold in 2020 after the pandemic hit, but sessions started up at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland in January this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Military Veteran Football Club.

The weekly sessions, which run every Thursday from 7pm until 8pm, are open to all veterans and cost £3.

Laura, from Washington, said: “It’s all growing really quickly but we’re massively excited and the sessions bring veterans together and connects like-minded people.

“When people are in the military, it can be strange when you come home because all your childhood friends have moved on so to have a football club where others are going through the same thing is nice.”

Jase Smith (left) and Dave Bygate-Pittiglio unveiling the shirt

David said: “It’s a mix of people who come along and there’s no pressure to come every week. The club is great for mental health too so it’s gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to get together for an hour.”

From May, the club will be offering walking football sessions at the Beacon and plan to expand into County Durham and Newcastle.

With the sponsorship of mental health training business Zero78Training, the team has also secured their first match day kit.

Laura said: “The director of Zero78Training, Jase Smith is a fellow veteran and shares our ethos and vision for the club. We are excited to have our first run out in the kits at the inaugural VE Day Cup at the Beacon of Light on Sunday the 8th of May.”

The club plays every Thursday at the Beacon of Light.

David added: “People really do enjoy coming and sometimes people don’t want to talk about mental health so many just come to do something that makes them feel good.”