Chester-le-Street United teenager represents England Schoolboys Under-18s against Republic of Ireland
A teenager has made his international football debut for England Schoolboys Under-18s against the Republic of Ireland.
Sam Johnson, 16, became the first player from Chester-le-Street United to represent England at any level while at the club after he made his debut on Friday, April 8.
Sam came on as a 57th minute substitute in England Schoolboys Under-18's against the Republic of Ireland and his first touch of the ball led to England’s equaliser.
The teenager, who used to play for Durham United Boys Club, joined Park View Academy in September which has ties with Championship club Huddersfield Town.
Being a combative box-to-box midfielder, his impressive performances in the Academy Under-17's side has earned him a squad place on the Wearside League First Division Chester-le-Street United first team.
The United Chairman and Director of Sport at Park View Academy, Lewis Pendleton, has expressed his delight at how Sam is progressing so far.
He said: “Sam trains full-time at Park View and does his strength and conditioning with the guys from CrossFit Chester-le-Street.
“We are delighted with his progress and are pleased to have played a part in it along with Durham United Boys Club.
"He has the world at his feet and we're excited to see where he goes from here."
Since being formed in 2020, Chester-le-Street United has seen two players move onto professional teams, with Harrison Clark moving to Scottish Premier League side Livingston and Michael Spellman joining Sunderland AFC.
With scouts often attending games, bosses as the club hope that Sam’s England appearance can hopefully attract more attention to him.