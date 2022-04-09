Sam Johnson, 16, became the first player from Chester-le-Street United to represent England at any level while at the club after he made his debut on Friday, April 8.

Sam came on as a 57th minute substitute in England Schoolboys Under-18's against the Republic of Ireland and his first touch of the ball led to England’s equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Johnson has made his debut for England Schoolboys Under-18's.

Being a combative box-to-box midfielder, his impressive performances in the Academy Under-17's side has earned him a squad place on the Wearside League First Division Chester-le-Street United first team.

The United Chairman and Director of Sport at Park View Academy, Lewis Pendleton, has expressed his delight at how Sam is progressing so far.

He said: “Sam trains full-time at Park View and does his strength and conditioning with the guys from CrossFit Chester-le-Street.

“We are delighted with his progress and are pleased to have played a part in it along with Durham United Boys Club.

"He has the world at his feet and we're excited to see where he goes from here."

Since being formed in 2020, Chester-le-Street United has seen two players move onto professional teams, with Harrison Clark moving to Scottish Premier League side Livingston and Michael Spellman joining Sunderland AFC.