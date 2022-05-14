Sunderland karate student has sights set on medal glory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Reid, who studies A-Levels at Sunderland College, has excelled in her sport since joining the college’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme, (TASS) ranking in the top 200 in the world, performing the Kata in Italy and Croatia as well as picking up medals in national competitions with her club, JS Karate Academy.

Olivia has also been coached by Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Grace Lau who passed on a wealth of knowledge and shared her experiences with the teenager.

After turning 18, she has moved into the senior ranks, where she will compete against some of the best martial artists from across the globe at European and World Championships.

Karate champ, Olivia Reid

Olivia said: “Over the past two years I’ve been very lucky to be part of the England Karate team which has offered me unique experiences such as travelling to places I would never have seen, meeting people from all over the world and being exposed to new cultures in a competitive environment.

“I love competing and giving my all on the big stage. As I have turned 18, I look forward to facing the very best as I move into the senior’s category so let’s see what the future brings.

“I am very pleased with how I am progressing in my studies and towards my sporting goals at Sunderland College.”

Olivia’s commitment to her sport and studies has also led to being nominated for the Association of College’s (AoC) Student Performer of the Year award by her sports coaches and lecturers at Sunderland College.

Carl Jones, Tass Dual-Career Coordinator, added: “Olivia is a remarkable young person and embodies exactly what we look for in our student-athletes.

“To be regularly selected to represent her country around the world is an amazing achievement and she fully deserves this recognition.

“Olivia is an academically gifted student and is doing well to balance studying her A-Levels with her sporting success. She is a great role model, inspires others, and we are proud she represents Sunderland College and our TASS programme.”