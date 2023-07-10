Last August, the 27-year-old heavyweight from Castletown jabbed his way to glory in Dana White's Contender Series.

He took on Eduardo Neves, quickly submitting his opponent and emerging form the octagon with a place in the US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after being offered a contract with the household name.

Now, he’s fighting fit as he prepares for his first fight with the promoter in front of a huge crowd at London’s O2.

Mick Parkin, right, is gearing up for his UFC debut

Mick is undefeated and he’s confident about keeping that status when he takes on Jamal “Stormtrooper” Pogues on July 22.

There’s much anticipation about the UFC returning to London – and Mick says it’s great to be fighting in front of a home country crowd.

"I cannot wait. It’s a dream come true to fight in the UFC, it’s the name everyone has heard of and it’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “It’s been almost a year since I signed for UFC so it’s great to have my first fight and I’m pretty lucky it gets to be in London.”

Mick, who has an unbeaten professional record of 6-0, fights out of TFT in Seaham, a hugely successful gym when it comes to producing prize fighters. He spars with fellow Mackem heavyweight Phil De Fries, a hero of the KSW Polish promoter who is the heavyweight world champion.

Mick, second from right, says there's great support from the fighting community

The pair also make regular trips to Wigan to spar against UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall.

Mick said: “It’s great having some big guys to train with. I feel amazing, all the hard work is done now, I’ll do some more for the next week, then ease off ahead of the fight.”

Speaking about the TFT gym, he said: “We have some mint fighters. It can take longer for the lightweights to break through, but they’re all on the cusp of great things.”

