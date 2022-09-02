Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Parkin won his fight in Las Vegas

Mick Parkin, 26, from Castletown, took on Eduardo Neves as part of Dana White's Contender Series, quickly submitting his opponent and emerging form the octagon with a place in the US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after being offered a contract with the household name.

It’s a huge win for the heavyweight who flew to Las Vegas to compete in the American series, which scouts talent and gives emerging fighters the chance to gain a place with the UFC.

Speaking about the win, Mick, who fights out of TFT in Seaham, said: “It all feels surreal, and still hasn’t sunk in. It was a one-off fight and I was really focused on the fight itself, there’s no guarantee you’ll be offered a contract so to get that too was amazing.”

The Dana White Contender Series scouts fighters for the UFC

Mick was thrown a surprise party on his return from America and he says the support he’s received from his home fans and family has been incredible.

"It’s been crazy,” he said. “The fight was on about 3.30am UK time and everybody stayed up to watch it.”

Mick got into MMA as a hobby when he was 16, before increasing his training and joining TFT four years ago to turn professional.

Speaking about how the gym has helped him further his career, he said: “I think sometimes people think MMA is for thugs, but it’s something great to be involved in.

Mick and coach Andrew Fisher, centre right, with UFC fighter Paul Craig and Andrew's son Nate Noah Fisher

"You get all walks of life at the gym and it’s something great for kids to get into as it’s great for discipline, respect and even just being able to talk to other people, as it can be nerve-wracking going to a gym for the first time but it helps to bring you out of your shell.

"In TFT, and also the other gyms I’ve trained at, the people are lovely and really supportive.”

Mick is one in a number of successful fighters from the city, many of which are linked to TFT.

His sparring partner Phil De Fries, from Thornhill, is the reigning KSW heavyweight world champion, winning the belt seven times with the Polish promoter, with a title defence fight coming up later this month.

Mick sparring

"Phil is a great training partner,” he said. “There’s not many heavyweights about and sometimes people have to travel to us to spar with a heavyweight as there’s no big guys at their gym. But the North East has some of the best fighters out there.”

Speaking about his style of fighting, he said: “I’m more technical than most heavyweights you see, I’m not just a slugger. I like to move my feet, I can grapple and wrestle too, when it comes to that.”

After a short break, Mick, who had his first fight at 18, will be getting back into training and will be waiting for a call from UFC for potential fight dates.