As part of the scheme, the city’s budding athletes will also be supported by an array of Olympians and Paralympians.

A select group of the city’s youngsters are set to benefit from the expert guidance and mentoring of some of England’s most talented Olympians including 110m hurdles Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Colin Jackson.

Back in February and March (2024), budding athletes applied to participate in The Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme with youngsters who were successful in their application now set to start the programme at venues across the city.

Olympian Colin Jackson at one of the mentoring sessions.

With 2024 being an Olympic and Paralympic year, Sunderland Everyone Active's Sporting Champions aims to "empower aspiring athletes to unlock their full potential by offering access to state-of-the-art training facilities and mentoring support". Among the young athletes accepted on the scheme in Sunderland this year is para-athlete Anna Nicholson, who won gold in the shot put at the England Athletics Indoor Para Championships this year (2024).

Anna trains at Washington Leisure Centre alongside gymnast and current world team tumbling champion Shanice Davison, who has also won a place on the prestigious scheme.

During training sessions the budding athletes will benefit from visits and mentoring sessions from Colin Jackson and other Olympians and Paralympians including Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and sprint star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Colin said: "I'm passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“With the Olympics and Paralympics taking place in Paris this summer, the programme takes on even greater significance in 2024.

“Seeing these future champions flourish fuels my excitement for what's to come."

Now in its eighth year, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw 30 former Sporting Champions competing and taking home five gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Everyone Active Sunderland’s contract manager Ian Bradgate said: “Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be once again supporting athletes from Sunderland on their journey to success.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,000 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Sunderland City Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what the relaunch of the scheme will bring this year.”