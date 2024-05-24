Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre has worked with 149 local schools.

Washington Wetland Centre is celebrating educating nearly 6,000 children about wildlife and the importance of protecting natural habitats.

Figures published this week by the popular attraction show that in the last year a staggering 5,767 children have taken part in 16,824 nature activities.

The children have taken part in a wide range of activities including hearing the story of of Ava, half-girl, half-bird, and completed Ava’s nature connection activities at home, such as building a bird nest, making a bug hotel and gazing at stars in the night-sky.

School children listening to Ava from Generation Wild.

Many of the children involved in the Generation Wild project are those who would “traditionally have fewer opportunities to make meaningful connections with nature”.

Joanne Newbury, Learning Manager at WWT Washington Wetlands Centre, said: “Through Generation Wild, we have worked with 149 local schools and thousands of local children and their families to help them connect with nature.

“The curiosity, deepening interest, and happiness that’s been shown and continues to grow has been a joy to witness. We’re delighted to be supporting children on a life-long journey as nature lovers.”

WWT Washington’s Learning Manager Joanne Newbury with Ava.

One of the schools to recently visit the centre was Annfield Plain Junior School in Stanley.

Laura, a teacher at the school, said: “We have had such a lovely day and every member of staff we met was so helpful and kind. We all returned to school saying that was one of the best trips we have been on for a long time.

“We loved the story that went along with the day and are looking forward to completing our nature activities.”

The Generation Wild activities at Washington Wetland Centre are part of a wider national education programme being run by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT).

WWT’s national learning manager Mark Stead, said: “Nature is for everyone, but we know there are various barriers, including cost and accessibility, that make it more challenging for some children to get outside and build meaningful connections with the natural world.

“That’s why we’re so thrilled about the positive impact that Generation Wild continues to have.