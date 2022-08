England and Durham star signs new two-year deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Matthew Potts has signed a two-year contract extension with Durham.

Potts, 23, made his Test debut at the start of the summer and has enjoyed a superb start with 18 wickets in his first four games.

He also earned his first one-day international cap on home soil in Chester-le-Street but was only able to manage four overs as he struggled to cope with sweltering 38 degree heat.

Potts, who joined the Durham set-up at just nine years old, signed a new deal which lasts until the end of the 2024 season on the eve of the three-Test series against South Africa.

“I am delighted to sign an extension with Durham and commit a further two years to the club,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...