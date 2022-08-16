England and Durham star signs new two-year deal
England seamer Matthew Potts has signed a two-year contract extension with Durham.
Potts, 23, made his Test debut at the start of the summer and has enjoyed a superb start with 18 wickets in his first four games.
He also earned his first one-day international cap on home soil in Chester-le-Street but was only able to manage four overs as he struggled to cope with sweltering 38 degree heat.
Potts, who joined the Durham set-up at just nine years old, signed a new deal which lasts until the end of the 2024 season on the eve of the three-Test series against South Africa.
“I am delighted to sign an extension with Durham and commit a further two years to the club,” he said.
Director of cricket Marcus North added: “He has continued to progress and develop in recent years and that was evident with his England call up earlier this summer.”